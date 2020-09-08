 Skip to main content
Head-on crash injures two area men
Head-on crash injures two area men

PLATTSMOUTH – A head-on collision on Monday afternoon sent two area men to an Omaha hospital, one of them with serious injuries.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, authorities were notified shortly after 4 p.m. to the collision at 12th Avenue and Baxter Loop.

The investigation showed that Daniel Cameron, 58, of Plattsmouth, had been traveling north on 12th Avenue in his Ford Excursion, while 32-year-old Dominic Egley of Murray was traveling in the opposite direction in his Chevrolet Silverado. They collided head-on, Brueggemann said.

Egley was flown by Lifenet to the University of Nebraska Medical Center with serious injuries, according to the sheriff, while Cameron was transported by Murray Rescue to the same hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The accident was still under investigation as of Tuesday, Brueggemann said.

Deputies from his department, along with Murray Fire/Rescue, Plattsmouth Rescue and Cass County Medics responded to the accident, he said.

