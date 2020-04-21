Health agency seeking cloth face masks

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

LINCOLN – The Nebraska Health Care Association is asking the public to help in its fight against COVID-19.

The association has set a goal of collecting 5,000 cloth face masks by 5 p.m. this Friday to distribute to Nebraska nursing homes, assisted living facilities, and hospices.

If anyone has immediate access to two-ply cloth masks that are clean and washable, the association would like to have those mailed to them at 1200 Libra Drive, Suite 100, Lincoln, NE 68512, or bring them to a drop-off site at the same address.

Please drop them in the available bin packaged five masks per zippered sandwich bag. Email nhca@nehca.org or call 402-435-3551 with questions.

