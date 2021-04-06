Health Department opens virus vaccines to 16-year-olds

PAPILLION - The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has opened up COVID-19 vaccination appointment scheduling for residents aged 16 years and older.

Residents aged 18 years and older can receive either the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine; residents aged 16 years and older can receive Pfizer vaccine.

All residents under the age of 19 years must be accompanied to the vaccination appointment by a parent or legal guardian.

Those eligible do not need the health department to schedule their appointment for them, but rather they should do it on their own, the department said.

Meanwhile, according to the latest department figures, the percentage of the population 16 and older completing the vaccination is 20.4 percent.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert praised the department for working hard in securing a large number of doses, especially the one-shot doses from Johnson and Johnson.

“The Johnson and Johnson vaccine has come onto the scene more and more,” he said. “Things are moving real well.”

