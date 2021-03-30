Health Department urges continued virus safety measures

PAPILLION – Despite encouraging COVID numbers and the continued progress of vaccinations, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department still urges the public to keep practicing safety measures.

“They do feel there’s been some progress, but they still believe the virus will be around for a while,” said Janet McCartney, a Cass County commissioner and a member of the health department’s board.

The department urges the public to continue to wear masks and practice social distancing, she said.

As of Tuesday, there were 44 active COVID cases in the county with the death total remaining at 15. Sarpy and Cass counties also remain in the Moderate range in the department’s risk dial for catching the virus.

As of Monday, there have been 71,457 total vaccinations administered with 17 percent of the two-county population age 16 and older having completed their vaccinations.

What’s more, Sarpy and Cass residents, born in 1971 or earlier, are now eligible to schedule an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine through a community clinic. Residents who registered at www.vaccinate.ne.gov already have or will soon be notified about receiving clinic information. To view clinic options, visit www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn

