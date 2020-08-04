You are the owner of this article.
Health officials cautiously optimistic about virus slowdown
Rescue

PAPILLION – Cass County remained in the moderate-risk category for getting COVID-19 as of Tuesday, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

It’s the second-lowest risk category below high and severe risks.

As of mid-afternoon Tuesday, 3,779 county residents have been tested for the virus since the pandemic began with 149 positive cases. This is just 15 more cases than the health department figures from July 28 that showed 134 positive cases from a total of 3,374 tests taken by that time.

There have also been 103 recoveries with just two deaths.

In Sarpy County, as of Tuesday, there have been 27,161 tests taken among the residents with 2,082 positive cases.

There have been 1,504 recoveries and eight deaths.

Last week, the number of positive cases in that county was at 1,800.

Cass County Commissioner Janet McCartney, a member of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, said officials there are cautiously optimistic about a possible slowdown in the virus.

From a Monday evening meeting she attended, McCartney said, “I was under the impression it’s getting better. They feel that it looks like it (positive cases) was starting to go down.”

Nevertheless, she and health department officials are still encouraging all residents to continue using safe practices like social distancing, wearing masks and washing hands often.

“We still need to be cautious,” McCartney said.

