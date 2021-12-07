Health officials continue to urge public to get vaccinated

PAPILLION – The Sarpy/Cass Health Department continues to urge local residents to receive COVID-19 vaccines and boosters if they haven’t already.

COVID-19 vaccines are currently authorized and recommended for people aged 5 years and older, said Sarah Schram, the department’s health director.

“They are safe and effective at preventing COVID-19 and serious clinical outcomes associated with a COVID-19 infection, including hospitalization and death,” she said in the department’s latest press release. “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently strengthened its recommendation on boosters to state that everyone aged 18 and older should get a booster shot.”

The availability of COVID-19 vaccine has increased since the beginning of the roll-out in early 2021, she added.

“Vaccines are now widely available at many local pharmacies and clinics and have various evening and weekend hours. The health department is still sponsoring several clinics as well.”

Residents can search for a vaccine provider on www.vaccines.gov or www.sarpycasshealthdepartment.org/myturn or call 1- 800-232-0233 for assistance, Schram said.

“Getting vaccinated or receiving a booster dose when eligible is the best thing residents can do to protect themselves, their families, friends and community from COVID-19,” she said.

Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert agreed on the importance of getting vaccinated.

“It can save your life,” he said.

As of Tuesday, 54.9 percent of the eligible population in Cass County was fully vaccinated, according to the health department.

There were also 116 active COVID cases in the county with 23 deaths tied to the virus, the department figures showed.

“Due to sustained high levels of community transmission of COVID-19, the health department continues to encourage residents to practice physical distancing from others that live outside of their home, utilize a cloth face covering when indoors, stay home when ill, get tested for COVID-19 if experiencing symptoms, and if eligible, get the COVID-19 vaccine and booster,” Schram said.

Lambert added, “We need to consider doing all of that.”

