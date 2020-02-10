OMAHA - The Douglas County Health Department (DCHD) has opened a novel coronavirus information line to answer people’s questions about this new public health concern. That includes responding to questions about the Americans who are staying at Camp Ashland.
The information line will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (402) 444-3400. The phone lines will be open seven days a week. Callers will be able to have their questions addressed in Spanish as well as English.
“Part of our responsibility as your local public health department is to provide you with the information you need to make good decisions,” Douglas County Health Director Dr. Adi Pour said. “We are excited to be partnering with our friends from the Three Rivers Health Department and the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.”
Sarah Schram, director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, added, “The coronavirus information line is another good example of how local public health departments work together to ensure the needs of all our residents are met.”
Representatives from some of the federal agencies involved in the response are expected to participate on the information line. Operators will be prepared with answers to a wide range of questions, but experts will be on hand to field unique questions the public may have.