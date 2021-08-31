Heavy rains close Hwy. 1 in Murray from Hwy. 75

MURRAY – Motorists are currently unable to reach Murray from U.S. Highway 75 after a portion of the road into the town was washed out from heavy rains early Tuesday.

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday a caller advised the county’s dispatch office that the road on the east side of the Hwy. 1 bridge had washed out during the heavy rain.

A deputy from his department arrived on scene to find that a large section of the roadway had completely collapsed after the ground beneath it had been washed away by heavy rainfall, Brueggemann said.

The bridge was closed off and the Nebraska Department of Transportation was dispatched to the scene.

It is unknown at this time how long the bridge will be closed, Brueggemann said.

For several months now, motorists in and out of Murray on Hwy. 1 have had to drive on one lane of traffic because of a bridge construction project.

Travelers are advised to take 12th Street north of Murray to Waverly Road then turn east in order to access Hwy. 75 from Hwy. 1, Brueggemann said.

