Heavy rains wash out road into Murray

MURRAY – Workers were already on the scene Tuesday morning to repair a portion of Nebraska Highway 1 east of Murray that was washed out from heavy rains overnight.

It was unclear, though, when that damaged portion would be repaired, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

The damaged area lies just east of a viaduct being built over some railroad tracks and it caused the closure of Hwy. 1 from U.S. Highway 75.

“Heavy rains resulted in significant damage on N-1 just east of Murray,” Nebraska Department of Transportation officials said in an online statement. “Viaduct is intact. Road is closed to all traffic. Contractors are all already on site for repairs. Detour routes are N-66 and US-34. Check 511.Nebraska.Gov for latest.”

According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday a caller advised the county’s dispatch office that the road on the east side of the Hwy. 1 bridge had washed out during the heavy rain.

A deputy from his department arrived on scene to find that a large section of the roadway had completely collapsed after the ground beneath it had been washed away by heavy rainfall, Brueggemann said.