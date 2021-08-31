Heavy rains wash out road into Murray

MURRAY – Workers were already on the scene Tuesday morning to repair a portion of Nebraska Highway 1 east of Murray that was washed out from heavy rains overnight.
It was unclear, though, when that damaged portion would be repaired, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.
The damaged area lies just east of a viaduct being built over some railroad tracks and it caused the closure of Hwy. 1 from U.S. Highway 75.
“Heavy rains resulted in significant damage on N-1 just east of Murray,” Nebraska Department of Transportation officials said in an online statement. “Viaduct is intact. Road is closed to all traffic. Contractors are all already on site for repairs. Detour routes are N-66 and US-34. Check 511.Nebraska.Gov for latest.”
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggemann, at around 4 a.m. on Tuesday a caller advised the county’s dispatch office that the road on the east side of the Hwy. 1 bridge had washed out during the heavy rain.
A deputy from his department arrived on scene to find that a large section of the roadway had completely collapsed after the ground beneath it had been washed away by heavy rainfall, Brueggemann said.
The bridge was closed off and the Nebraska Department of Transportation was dispatched to the scene.
It is unknown at this time how long the bridge will be closed, Brueggemann said.
For several months now, motorists in and out of the east side of Murray on Hwy. 1 have had to drive on one lane of traffic past the viaduct construction.
Travelers are advised to take 12th Street north of Murray to Waverly Road then turn east in order to access Hwy. 75 from Hwy. 1, Brueggemann said.
That washout came from a powerful thunderstorm in the early Tuesday hours that pelted eastern Nebraska, including Cass County, with heavy amounts of rain that didn’t let up until after 7 a.m. in some spots.
About 3.75 inches fell in Beaver Lake, according to a resident there.
The Cass County Emergency Management Office reported 2.75 inches in Murdock, 2.85 inches in Weeping Water and 3.33 inches in Louisville with wind gusts nearly 60 mph.
According to the National Weather Service in Valley, 2.30 inches fell in Alvo, 3.34 inches in the Chalco neighborhood near Omaha, 4.46 inches three miles northeast of Gretna and 4.14 inches one mile west of Valley.
About 1.83 inches fell at the Plattsmouth Airport, according to the weather service.
Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert said he received 3 inches where he lives and heard that spots in the southern part of town got up to 5 inches.