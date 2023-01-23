 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Heavy snow misses Plattsmouth, Cass County

  • Updated
  • 0
snowy picture

Only about a half-inch of moisture, consisting of snow, rain and sleet, was reported in Plattsmouth, including Rhylander Park, from last Wednesday's storm that dumped heavier amounts to the north. About 1.7 inches of snow was recorded in the area from a storm over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service. Frigid Arctic air is expected in the area come Sunday and into next week.

 Timothy Rohwer

VALLEY – Slightly warmer temperatures prevented a higher amount of snow for Plattsmouth and Cass County last week, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

“It was a couple of degrees off from being a big storm,” said meteorologist Brett Albright.

He was referring to the storm that swept through the area last Wednesday and Thursday.

Slightly more than a half-inch of moisture was what this area received, similar to Lincoln’s total, according to Albright.

“There was more significant snow north of Interstate 80,” he said.

Between two and four inches fell in north Omaha, and more further north, according to Albright, while south Omaha received just one to two inches, and less further south.

A storm that came through last Saturday evening into Sunday wasn’t much bigger with Plattsmouth receiving just 1.7 inches of snow, Albright said. Eagle, in western Cass County, received an inch-and-a-half, he said.

People are also reading…

The immediate forecast calls for a mild day on Friday before much colder temps return by Sunday and into next week, according to Albright.

“There’s a 70 percent to 90 percent chance of a good surge of Arctic air coming in,” he said. “It will be a struggle to get out of the teens during the day.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PHS alum Gray wins MMA title

PHS alum Gray wins MMA title

PLATTSMOUTH—Kole Gray, a 2017 Plattsmouth High School graduate and a champion wrestler there, had a big day at a mixed martial arts (MMA) even…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News