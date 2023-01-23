Heavy snow misses Plattsmouth, Cass County

VALLEY – Slightly warmer temperatures prevented a higher amount of snow for Plattsmouth and Cass County last week, according to the National Weather Service in Valley.

“It was a couple of degrees off from being a big storm,” said meteorologist Brett Albright.

He was referring to the storm that swept through the area last Wednesday and Thursday.

Slightly more than a half-inch of moisture was what this area received, similar to Lincoln’s total, according to Albright.

“There was more significant snow north of Interstate 80,” he said.

Between two and four inches fell in north Omaha, and more further north, according to Albright, while south Omaha received just one to two inches, and less further south.

A storm that came through last Saturday evening into Sunday wasn’t much bigger with Plattsmouth receiving just 1.7 inches of snow, Albright said. Eagle, in western Cass County, received an inch-and-a-half, he said.

The immediate forecast calls for a mild day on Friday before much colder temps return by Sunday and into next week, according to Albright.

“There’s a 70 percent to 90 percent chance of a good surge of Arctic air coming in,” he said. “It will be a struggle to get out of the teens during the day.”