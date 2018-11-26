PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth escaped the brunt of an early winter storm this past weekend unlike communities not far to the south.
“You were right there on the line,” said Brett Albright, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Valley, Neb.
Snow began falling late Saturday evening and continued through much of Sunday morning. Altogether, Plattsmouth received just 1.5 inches of snow, according to the Plattsmouth Airport.
Much higher amounts were not that far away, however.
About 10 inches of snow fell on Nebraska City, according to Albright. Other readings had Lincoln with 3.6 inches, while Fairbury received 8.5 inches. Tecumseh recorded 9 inches, while 10.5 inches fell on Clarinda, Iowa.
To the north, only a half-inch fell in Omaha, according to the weather service.
Such storms this early do occur occasionally, according to Albright.
“It’s unusual, but not super rare,” he said.
Temperatures were to slowly climb through the week with clouds rolling in on Thursday with rain and snow possibly on Saturday, he said.