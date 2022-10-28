Hejny earns major honor for ag service

LINCOLN – Dr. Terry Hejny spent many years helping Cass County residents learn about agricultural issues through the Nebraska Extension program.

He was recently recognized for his lifetime work by an international association.

The International Association of Programs for Agricultural Leadership (IAPAL) honored Hejny with the 2022 Outstanding International Leadership Program Director Award. He received the honor at IAPAL’s annual conference Oct. 18-22 in Ottawa, Canada.

Bobby Soileau, director of the agricultural leadership development program at Louisiana State University, presented the award at the conference. Hejny has been director of the Nebraska LEAD (Leadership Education/Action Development) Program for the past 15 years. He has helped hundreds of LEAD participants gain valuable knowledge during that time.

“When I’m asked by our alumni in Louisiana about other agricultural leadership programs I always discuss the Nebraska LEAD program,” Soileau said. “They are one of the few gold standard programs. Dr. Terry Hejny is one of my most trusted colleagues. His ability to educate and lead the Nebraska program is truly impressive.”

Hejny grew up on a diversified crop and livestock farm in Seward County. He earned a bachelor’s degree in agricultural education from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1980 and began an 18-year teaching career at Geneva Public Schools. He served as an agricultural education instructor and advisor for the FFA and Young Farmers programs. He also coached football, volleyball and track and field during his tenure there.

Hejny earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Doane University in 1994, and he began working for the Nebraska Extension program in 1998. He was an extension educator in both Fillmore and Cass counties through September 2007. He led many classes and events in Cass County throughout his time with Nebraska Extension.

Hejny became director of the Nebraska LEAD Program in 2007. It is Nebraska’s only comprehensive statewide agricultural leadership program. LEAD participants spend two years developing their leadership skills and deepening their understanding of institutions and public issues in the state.

The Nebraska LEAD Program is governed by the non-profit Nebraska Agricultural Leadership Council. UNL’s Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources and 13 other colleges and universities in Nebraska also cooperate with the program.

Hejny earned a doctorate in human sciences and leadership studies from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2010. He is a member of the IAPAL, which includes agricultural leadership programs in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Scotland.

Soileau told the audience at the IAPAL conference that Hejny was well-deserving of the honor for his many years of service to Nebraskans.

“You admire the trail blazed by others and wrap your arms around their tradition,” Soileau said. “At the same time, you set the direction for the future. There is no doubt in my mind that the Nebraska program is in great hands with Dr. Terry Hejny.”