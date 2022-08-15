Helicopter to make mapping study over Louisville

LOUISVILLE – This week, a helicopter towing a large hoop from a cable will make low-level flights over the area surrounding Louisville as part of a geological mapping study, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

A sensor that resembles a large hula-hoop will be towed beneath the helicopter to measure tiny electromagnetic signals that can be used to map features below earth's surface.

The helicopter will be operated by experienced pilots from Livewire Aviation, who are specially trained for the low-level flying required for geophysical surveys, the office said.

The company works with the Federal Aviation Administration to ensure flights are safe and in accordance with U.S. law, the office said.

Surveys do not occur directly above populated areas. AGF-led studies have recently used this type of aerial survey to inform groundwater investigations around the country.

By using cutting-edge airborne geophysical technology, AGF scientists obtain critical information about groundwater resources over large areas, without the need for intensive ground-based work, the office said.