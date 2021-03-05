Help available for farmers/ranchers from winter damage

LINCOLN - The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) is providing technical and financial assistance to help Nebraska farmers and livestock producers recover from damages brought on by winter storms. Agricultural producers are encouraged to contact their local USDA Service Center to learn about the programs available to help them recover from crop, land, infrastructure and livestock losses.

“The recent extreme cold and winter weather has been a challenge for farmers and ranchers in Nebraska,” said Timothy Divis, acting state executive director for USDA’s Farm Service Agency (FSA) in Nebraska. “We know some producers have experienced losses or other impacts. USDA offers disaster assistance programs that may be able to help.”

USDA encourages farmers and ranchers to contact their FSA county office to apply for eligible programs and to learn which documents, such as farm records, herd inventory, receipts and pictures of damages or losses, should be provided to help expedite assistance.

The Cass County FSA office is located at 5508 144th St., Weeping Water or call (402) 267-2025.