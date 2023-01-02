Help available for livestock losses from brutal weather

LINCOLN – Livestock producers who suffered losses due to the recent adverse weather may be eligible for the Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP), said Nebraska Farm Service Executive Director John Berge.

LIP provides benefits to livestock producers for livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality caused by adverse weather or by attacks by animals reintroduced into the wild by the federal government.

LIP payments are equal to 75 percent of the average fair market value of the livestock.

“The Livestock Indemnity Program provides producers with a safety net to help them with the financial impact of livestock losses due to extreme or abnormal weather,” Berge said. “December has been marked by blizzards and extreme cold and high winds, which has really had a significant impact on some livestock producers. We encourage them to reach out to their local (Farm Service Agency) FSA office.”

A livestock producer must file a Notice of Loss within 30 calendar days of when the loss of livestock was first apparent, he said. For 2022 losses, producers also must file an application for payment by March 1, 2023.

Producers must provide evidence that the death of livestock was due to an eligible adverse weather event or loss condition.

In addition, livestock producers should bring supporting evidence, including documentation of the number and kind of livestock that died, photographs or video records to document the loss, purchase records, veterinarian records, production records and other similar documents.

Owners who sold injured livestock for a reduced price because the livestock was injured due to an adverse weather event must provide verifiable evidence of the reduced sale of the livestock.

Producers should contact their local FSA office for additional program details, to submit a Notice of Loss, and to apply for LIP benefits.

The FSA office in Cass County is located at 5508 144th St. in Weeping Water. Contact Daniel Nannen at 402-267-2025 or daniel.nannen@usda.gov.