Help requested for finding Weeping Water woman, husband arrested on other charges

WEEPING WATER – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a Weeping Water woman, Amber Tjaden, who has not been seen or heard from since last Wednesday.

Meanwhile, her husband was arrested last Thursday on other charges.

Matthew Tjaden was released from the Cass County Jail on Monday.

According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, his office was contacted last Thursday shortly after 10:20 a.m. by family members concerned for the 48-year-old woman.

Tjaden is believed to be driving a 2019 black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20T628, the sheriff said.

If she or the vehicle is seen, report the incident to law enforcement authorities immediately, the sheriff said. Any information can be received at the county sheriff’s office, 402-296-9370, or by contacting investigator Tony Hemmer.

According to Cass County court documents, deputies made contact with her husband last Thursday while investigating family concerns about the woman.