Help requested for finding Weeping Water woman, husband arrested on other charges

WEEPING WATER – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a Weeping Water woman, Amber Tjaden, who has not been seen or heard from since last Wednesday.
Meanwhile, her husband was arrested last Thursday on other charges.
Matthew Tjaden was released from the Cass County Jail on Monday.
According to Sheriff William Brueggemann, his office was contacted last Thursday shortly after 10:20 a.m. by family members concerned for the 48-year-old woman.
Tjaden is believed to be driving a 2019 black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20T628, the sheriff said.
If she or the vehicle is seen, report the incident to law enforcement authorities immediately, the sheriff said. Any information can be received at the county sheriff’s office, 402-296-9370, or by contacting investigator Tony Hemmer.
According to Cass County court documents, deputies made contact with her husband last Thursday while investigating family concerns about the woman.
Tjaden said he and his wife had an argument the previous day before she left around 4 p.m. Tjaden told authorities he thought a person had to wait 48 hours to file a report. He was the last person to have contact with his wife.
Tjaden was told by a deputy sergeant that the sergeant would be pinging Amber’s cell phone in an attempt to locate the car she was driving. The sergeant said he would be doing that from Tjaden’s home. Tjaden seemed upset that the sergeant wouldn’t leave the property. Amber’s cell was last pinged at 5 p.m. near 50th Street and Hobscheidt Road on Wednesday.
Tjaden took off in a truck with two children and a short, low-speed pursuit began before returning to his home. He was uncooperative, according to the documents, and deputies had to use a taser to bring him into custody.
Tjaden was very argumentative and changed his story regarding his earlier statements to authorities.
Authorities learned there were prior protection orders against Matthew Tjaden, according to the documents.
He was charged with flight to avoid arrest and neglect of a child. Tjaden bonded out of jail on Monday.