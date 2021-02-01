Help requested for finding Weeping Water woman

WEEPING WATER – The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in finding a Weeping Water woman who has not been seen or heard from since last Wednesday.

Sheriff William Brueggemann said his office was contacted last Thursday shortly after 10:20 a.m. by family members of Amber Tjaden, 48, of Weeping Water.

Tjaden is believed to be driving a 2019 Black Jaguar, Model F-Pace, with Nebraska plate 20T628, the sheriff said.

If this vehicle is seen, report the incident to law enforcement authorities immediately. Any information can be received at the county sheriff’s office, 402-296-9370, or by contacting investigator Tony Hemmer.

