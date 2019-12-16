GREENWOOD – A 19-year-old Henderson man escaped potential tragedy on Sunday morning when his car was hit by a train in Greenwood.
According to Cass County Sheriff William Brueggmann, deputies from his department and Greenwood Fire and Rescue staff just before 8 a.m. responded to a train/vehicle accident at Main Street and U.S. Highway 6 in Greenwood.
Upon arrival, the vehicle had left the scene of the accident, but the driver later called in to report it.
You have free articles remaining.
It was found that a 1988 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Brandon Fuller had been waiting at the intersection of Main and Hwy. 6 for a westbound train to pass. Fuller stated that as that train finished, he believed the crossing gates to be going up and did not see an eastbound train coming up the tracks. When he noticed that train, Fuller hit his brakes, but slid into the train due to the snow-covered roads, causing damage to both his vehicle and the train, according to Brueggemann.
Fuller was not injured nor were the train’s engineer or conductor, Brueggemann said. The investigation is complete.