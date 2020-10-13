Heneger seeks Weeping Water council seat

WEEPING WATER - The Plattsmouth Journal recently asked the candidates in several contested races two basic questions to better inform the voters when they make their decisions in this year’s election.

Sharon Heneger is one of three candidates seeking two at-large seats on the Weeping Water City Council.

We asked Heneger two questions:

Why are you running for the Weeping Water City Council, and what qualifications do you have that you believe would be beneficial to the council?

Heneger: I am running for a seat on the council because I feel it is important for people to get involved in their communities. My qualifications: I served as president while I was teaching in the Conestoga Teacher Association, past president and secretary with the Cass County Retired Educators Association, current secretary and on the board for the Weeping Water Senior Center.

In your opinion, what are the two main issues that the community needs to address, and how would you go about addressing them as a council member?