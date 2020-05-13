Henry defeats Barrett in commissioner's race, Tuesday primary attracts 36.9 percent turnout

PLATTSMOUTH – Incumbent Cass County Commissioner Dan Henry all but assured himself of retaining his board seat for another term by defeating challenger Michael Barrett in Tuesday’s primary election.
Meanwhile, in the closest possible finish, county voters turned down the Conestoga school bond issue, 50.08 percent (612 votes) to 49.92 percent (610 votes).
In the Republican Party primary for the District 4 seat on the Board of Commissioners, Henry defeated the Weeping Water mayor 61 percent to 38.7 percent.
The primary, which included races for a Nebraska U.S. Senate seat, the District 1 U.S. Congressional seat and for U.S. president, attracted a 36.9 percent turnout of registered voters.
With all 30 Cass County precincts reporting late Tuesday evening, 6,530 of the 17,997 registered voters took part with the majority casting their ballots early, according to the county’s election office.
Henry was the only commissioner up for re-election who faced a challenger, and for the most part had little difficulty in getting more votes than his challenger with the exception of precincts in South Bend and Weeping Water.
District 4 represents a large section of the central portion of the county and includes the communities of Louisville, South Bend, Avoca and Weeping Water.
According to the final totals, Henry defeated Barrett 76 votes to 38 votes in East Louisville and 117 votes to 75 votes in West Louisville. In Center precinct, Henry defeated Barrett, 63 votes to 20, and defeated him in the Eight-Mile Grove precinct, 73 votes to 20. Henry also won at Avoca, 11 votes to 4.
Barrett won in the South Bend precinct, 75 votes to 72, and won in both Weeping Water wards. In Ward 1, Barrett received 33 votes to Henry’s 27, and received 35 votes to Henry’s 34 in Ward 2.
Henry now goes on to the November general election where there are currently no Democrat or independent challengers.
Conestoga school officials had proposed a bond issue that would have included construction projects at both the elementary and junior/senior high schools. There would have been additional classrooms, new fine arts and athletic facilities and more elementary playground space.
There were 1,222 votes cast on the ballot initiative. Conestoga officials had held a public meeting prior to Primary Day to give details about the proposed projects.
In the Republican U.S. Senate primary, incumbent Ben Sasse defeated challenger Matt Innis 79 percent to 20.4 percent.
In the Democratic race for Senate, Chris Janicek received 30.8 percent of the votes, defeating six other challengers.
In the Democratic race for Congress, Kate Bolz defeated Babs Ramsey 74 percent to 24.5 percent. Bolz will now go to the general election to face incumbent Republican Jeff Fortenberry, who ran unopposed in Tuesday’s primary.
Donald Trump and Joe Biden won their respective primaries for U.S. president. Trump received 3,440 votes in Cass County and Biden received 1,584 votes.
