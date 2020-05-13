Henry defeats Barrett in commissioner's race, Tuesday primary attracts 36.9 percent turnout

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – Incumbent Cass County Commissioner Dan Henry all but assured himself of retaining his board seat for another term by defeating challenger Michael Barrett in Tuesday’s primary election.

Meanwhile, in the closest possible finish, county voters turned down the Conestoga school bond issue, 50.08 percent (612 votes) to 49.92 percent (610 votes).

In the Republican Party primary for the District 4 seat on the Board of Commissioners, Henry defeated the Weeping Water mayor 61 percent to 38.7 percent.

The primary, which included races for a Nebraska U.S. Senate seat, the District 1 U.S. Congressional seat and for U.S. president, attracted a 36.9 percent turnout of registered voters.

With all 30 Cass County precincts reporting late Tuesday evening, 6,530 of the 17,997 registered voters took part with the majority casting their ballots early, according to the county’s election office.

Henry was the only commissioner up for re-election who faced a challenger, and for the most part had little difficulty in getting more votes than his challenger with the exception of precincts in South Bend and Weeping Water.