PLATTSMOUTH – One of the most beautiful scenes of the holiday season is the well decorated Christmas tree, especially with those handsomely wrapped gifts underneath.
Unfortunately, every year fire departments across the country respond to house fires that started with Christmas trees.
Here are some simple, yet important safety tips when putting up the tree from the Plattsmouth Fire Department so that it won’t have to respond to such fires.
“Buy fresh cut trees, do not buy ones with brittle needles or trees that are shedding them,” said firefighter Bob Heckman. “When you get home, cut approximately one inch off the bottom of the tree and place it in a sturdy stand that will hold water.”
Make sure to check the water level each day and add some if necessary, Heckman said.
Do not use live candles on trees and always keep the trees away from heat sources like fireplaces, heat ducts or electric heaters.
For those with pets, Heckman said they need to take that in account to where to place the tree because cats like to climb trees and sometimes dogs will chase them up the tree.
“Use common sense on location,” he said.
For those who prefer metal trees, Heckman said they should not place electrical lights on the trees and be sure to follow the manufacturer’s guidelines on how to decorate them.
“On live trees when the branches become brittle or the tree loses its needles, it is time to dispose of the tree,” Heckman said.
He also suggested using plastic ornaments because they won’t break and shatter if they’re accidentally dropped to the floor like glass ornaments would.
“Please water your trees so the fire department will not need to put water on them,” Heckman said. “It is my goal for everyone to have a very merry Christmas.”
Heckman welcomes any comments to heckmanbob1@gmail.com