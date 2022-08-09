High COVID level in Sarpy County, medium in Cass

PAPILLION – Cass County’s COVID-19 Community Level remained in “medium,” as of Tuesday, while the level in Sarpy County has been moved to “high,” according to the latest information from the Sarpy/Cass Health Department.

The Centers for Disease Control COVID-19 Community Levels are determined by new admissions of inpatient bed metrics, based on the current level of new cases per 100,000 population in the last seven days, said Moises Morales, the department’s communications specialist.

On Tuesday, there were 611 active cases in Sarpy County with 290 deaths tied to the virus since the pandemic began.

Cass County had 70 active cases, an increase of just one from last count on Friday, July 29, according to the department.

Deaths tied to the virus remained at 46, a figure that has not increased in many weeks.

With Sarpy’s high level, the department recommends residents there to:

Wear a mask indoors in public

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk for severe illness

For Cass County residents, the department recommends:

Stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines

Get tested if you have symptoms

If you are at high risk for severe illness, talk to your healthcare provider about whether you need to wear a mask and take other precautions

As of Tuesday, 62.8 percent of eligible Cass County residents were fully vaccinated, while 67.1 percent of eligible Sarpy County residents were fully vaccinated.

“It seems to be more contagious than what we saw earlier,” said Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert. “It’s still concerning. We still need to be cautious and alert.”