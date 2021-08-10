High honors for Plattsmouth firm at economic summit

KEARNEY – A Plattsmouth business recently received high accolades from state officials for its commitment to future economic growth.
Vireo Resources, 461 E. Wiles Road, along with Monolith Materials of Lincoln, were named Businesses of the Year for 2021 at a banquet in Kearney on Aug. 3, prior to a high-level summit on agriculture and economic development.
The banquet was hosted by Nebraska Diplomats, the state’s largest economic development organization with a membership of nearly 300 business executives and community leaders.
Vireo Resources, which produces nutraceuticals for human and animal health, is constructing a new 32,000-square-foot facility alongside its existing plant to become the first U.S. producer of the nutritional supplement creatine.
Its expansion is slated to create 30 jobs when the facility is up-and-running in 2022.
Monolith Materials is a next-generation chemical and energy company developing economically sustainable, technology-forward ways to make everyday products cleaner.
Monolith uses renewable electricity to transform natural gas into vital materials, including carbon black and hydrogen, that are needed for a wide range of applications and industries.
Both firms received high praise at the banquet from Anthony Goins, director of the Nebraska Department of Economic Development.
“High-growth manufacturers like Monolith Materials and Vireo Resources are part of the fabric of our state, creating the jobs and careers that allow families to thrive in our economy,” he said. “We congratulate these firms for their ongoing innovation and expansion, and look forward to seeing them continue to grow alongside our communities."
Local Vireo officials and executives from its headquarters in Tennessee were on hand for the awards, along with Plattsmouth Mayor Paul Lambert.
“They were quite honored and excited to get the award,” Lambert said upon his return. “They are optimistic about future growth in Plattsmouth.”
Many local and state agencies worked with Vireo to make its expansion plans a reality, according to Lambert.
“It was a group effort,” he said. “It was a great honor for Plattsmouth and Vireo.”