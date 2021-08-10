High honors for Plattsmouth firm at economic summit

KEARNEY – A Plattsmouth business recently received high accolades from state officials for its commitment to future economic growth.

Vireo Resources, 461 E. Wiles Road, along with Monolith Materials of Lincoln, were named Businesses of the Year for 2021 at a banquet in Kearney on Aug. 3, prior to a high-level summit on agriculture and economic development.

The banquet was hosted by Nebraska Diplomats, the state’s largest economic development organization with a membership of nearly 300 business executives and community leaders.

Vireo Resources, which produces nutraceuticals for human and animal health, is constructing a new 32,000-square-foot facility alongside its existing plant to become the first U.S. producer of the nutritional supplement creatine.

Its expansion is slated to create 30 jobs when the facility is up-and-running in 2022.

Monolith Materials is a next-generation chemical and energy company developing economically sustainable, technology-forward ways to make everyday products cleaner.

Monolith uses renewable electricity to transform natural gas into vital materials, including carbon black and hydrogen, that are needed for a wide range of applications and industries.