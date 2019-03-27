PLATTSMOUTH – Plattsmouth High School is conducting several fund-raisers to generate money for flood victims.
Members of the PHS Junior Optimists Club and high school coaching staffs have joined forces for a #PlattsmouthStrong t-shirt fund-raiser. They announced the effort on Tuesday afternoon.
There are three t-shirt designs that include the #PlattsmouthStrong message. The first shirt has a gray background with a blue school logo on it. The other two have outlines of the state of Nebraska with icons over Plattsmouth’s location. Each t-shirt will cost $20.
Plattsmouth teacher Megan Poppen said the first round of t-shirt orders will take place on Friday, March 29. Organizers hope to have the t-shirts available for people to wear at an event that will be held Wednesday, April 3.
The April 3 event will be a basketball game between Plattsmouth coaches and Plattsmouth first responders. The game will take place at 7 p.m. in the main PHS gym. Admission will be $5 with a freewill donation. There will also be a 50/50 raffle at the fund-raising event.
Poppen said all of the money raised will be placed into a newly-created #PlattsmouthStrong account. Plattsmouth school social workers will oversee the account. They will disperse all proceeds to families in the Plattsmouth area who have been directly affected by the historic flooding.
Poppen said checks can be made out to “Plattsmouth Strong” for t-shirts. Orders will be taken for several weeks.
Residents with questions about the fund-raisers can either contact Poppen at mpoppen@pcsd.org or Jen Hiner at jenhiner1980@gmail.com.