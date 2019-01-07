PLATTSMOUTH – Two Nebraska City residents who led authorities on a high-speed chase that ended in Plattsmouth this past summer were sentenced Monday morning.
Bronwyn J. Bostwick, 21, and Trace M. Schmitz, 22, both appeared in Cass County District Court. Both accepted plea deals with prosecutors during hearings in November. Bostwick is currently free on bond. Schmitz has remained in jail since July.
Bostwick pled guilty to Class I misdemeanor charges of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine and false reporting. Prosecutors dismissed two drug-related infractions as part of a plea bargain.
Schmitz pled guilty to one Class IV felony charge of operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest. He also pled guilty to one Class I misdemeanor of attempted possession of controlled substance-methamphetamine.
A Cass County Sheriff’s Office deputy attempted to stop a car that Schmitz and Bostwick were riding in at 9:30 a.m. July 7. Schmitz was driving the vehicle and ignored the deputy’s sirens and lights. He began accelerating on Highway 75 near Church Road and soon reached speeds in excess of 95 miles per hour.
The deputy pursued their pickup truck for a short while but terminated the chase when it reached Plattsmouth for public-safety reasons. CCSO authorities notified Plattsmouth police officers about the pursuit and requested their assistance.
Police began searching for the pickup and found it five minutes later in the 500 block of Oakmont Drive off of Chicago Avenue. A witness told police she had to take evasive action to avoid a crash when the truck approached her vehicle.
Police saw a marijuana pipe in plain view inside the truck and later found two glass pipes with a white substance on them. Tests later confirmed the substance was methamphetamine.
Bostwick took part in her sentencing hearing first on Monday. Deputy County Attorney Steven Sunde said Bostwick could benefit from probation if she follows all of the requirements. Defense attorney Julie Bear agreed with that assessment and asked the court to issue a probation sentence.
Judge Michael Smith ordered Bostwick to serve 24 months on probation. She will be required to complete chemical dependency and psychological evaluations within 30 days. She must also abstain from alcohol and drugs, pay all court costs and attend regular probation meetings and drug tests.
Sunde told the court he felt a term of incarceration was more appropriate in Schmitz’s case. He said Schmitz was convicted of the same two charges in Otoe County for a 2017 incident. He had spent one month on probation in Otoe County before committing the July 2018 offenses in Cass County.
“In this case he was running other vehicles off the road at 95 mph,” Sunde said. “He placed a lot of folks in real jeopardy because of his actions.”
Otoe County authorities revoked Schmitz’s probation during a court appearance last week. He was sentenced to 300 days in Otoe County Jail.
Defense attorney Gerald Johnson told the court his client was planning to obtain treatment services once he completed his jail sentence. Johnson said Schmitz was aware of the serious nature of the offense. He also said Schmitz had the ability to successfully complete a probation term.
Smith said Schmitz was not a suitable candidate for probation because of his lengthy criminal history. He ordered Schmitz to serve 365 days in Cass County Jail on the motor vehicle charge and 180 days on the drug charge. Those will run at the same time as his Otoe County sentence.