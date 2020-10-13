High-speed internet coming to selected rural areas

LINCOLN – There are apparently certain areas in Cass County where high speed internet service is non-existent or subpar.

A grant program administered by the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (NDED) plans to change that.

Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts announced the awarding of more than $29.5 million in funding under the Remote Access rural Broadband Grant program, administered by the NDED.

“These grants will lead to better broadband service in many areas of the state that are currently underserved,” Ricketts said.

NDED Director Anthony Goins added, “This grant is an important first step toward ensuring all citizens of Nebraska have the opportunity to participate in the digital economy.”

Cass County recipients are:

Cedar Creek - Country Mile Wireless, Inc., the awardee of an $89,439 grant to provide broadband service to 100 homes.

Cedar Creek (Rural Digital Opportunity Fund Area) - Country Mile Wireless, Inc., the awardee of a $138,605 grant to provide broadband service to 100 homes.

Union (Lake Waconda) – Spiral Communications, the awardee of a $34,536 grant to provide broadband service to 220 homes.

Rural Louisville – Windstream Nebraska, Inc., the awardee of a $1,307,901 grant to provide broadband service to 239 homes.

