High winds cause power outages in county

PLATTSMOUTH – Powerful winds on Wednesday damaged utility poles and caused outages to hundreds of people in Cass County.

According to the Omaha Public Power District, 586 of its customers east of Louisville were without power between 4:20 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Earlier, 615 customers west of Plattsmouth were without power between 11:27 a.m. and 3:04 p.m. That outage was caused when winds twisted the cross arms that hold power lines on a utility pole, O.P.P.D. spokeswoman Jodi Baker said.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, wind gusts of 45 mph were recorded at the Plattsmouth Airport around 10:30 a.m. They reached 53 mph by 1:35 p.m. and remained so for an hour before decreasing.

