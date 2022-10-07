Higher property values, less state aid impacted school budget

PLATTSMOUTH – A decrease in state funding and higher operational costs were two factors that went into the development of the fiscal year 2023 budget for Plattsmouth Community Schools, according to information provided by Superintendent Dr. Richard Hasty.

An increase in assessed property values, assigned by the County Assessor’s office and resulting in a tax increase for many property owners, also played a role, according to the information.

The Plattsmouth Board of Education recently approved unanimously a budget of $26,727,330, an increase of 5.48 percent from the previous year. This included a tax increase of $1,253,066 from the 2021-22 budget.

“There are two primary factors that impact the tax request,” Hasty said. “One item is assessed valuation.”

The total property tax valuation (in millions) in Plattsmouth Community School District for fiscal year 2022-23 is $1,006.09. The total valuation in fiscal year 2021-22 was $894.86 (in millions).

Another factor in determining the PCS property tax request is its tax levy, Hasty said. The new budget actually calls for a reduction of the total levy per $100 of valuation from $1.26899 last year to $1.200205.

A key reason for the tax increase has been a decrease in state aid coming to the Plattsmouth district, going back nearly a decade, according to Hasty. State aid for the Plattsmouth Community School District has decreased from $7.35 million in fiscal year 2014-2015 to $4.66 million in 2022-2023.

“Specifically, our state aid has been reduced $915,950 from 2021-2022 to 2022-2023,” Hasty said. “A primary factor in our decreasing state aid is our lower enrollment over the last several years. In 2011- 2012, we had 1,852 students from early childhood to high school. In 2021-2022, we had 1,480 students. That is a decrease of 372 students.”

A bill in the 2022 legislative session that would have assisted most Nebraska school districts with increased funding and less reliance on property taxes, did not get approval by the lawmakers, according to Hasty.

“Given the ongoing decreases in state aid, along with annual increases in operating costs (salaries, maintenance, utilities, transportation, etc.), the other primary revenue source for offsetting losses in state aid and addressing increased costs is local receipts (i.e. property taxes),” Hasty said.

The board has reduced expenses, he added.

“For the last several years, our school district has used a process called program-based budgeting to identify and fund our priorities,” Hasty said. “In 2020-2021, our board approved reductions that totaled $749,107. In 2021-2022, the approved reductions totaled $805,257, and in 2022-2023 the amount was $873,019. The total amount of approved reductions over the last three years is $2,427,383.”

These reductions were identified by staff, administration and board members and were very helpful, Hasty said.

“But, the amounts still do not adequately offset the reductions in state aid along with annual increases, such as utilities and repair and maintenance of equipment.

“Our goal is to eliminate our line of credit and build our cash reserves, but the current economic environment has not allowed us to do that,” Hasty said.

To increase enrollment, and therefore state aid, Hasty said he is working with city officials in seeking more affordable housing for families who might be interested in moving here.

“I believe this is likely to result in slow, incremental growth in our school district. I am confident that such growth will help us to consistently increase our enrollment and positively impact district revenue. Since this is likely to be a gradual increase over time, we will most likely continue to rely primarily on our two most significant funding sources of state aid and local receipts,” Hasty said.