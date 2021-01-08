Highly-ranked Elkhorn defeats Plattsmouth, 65-30

PLATTSMOUTH – The Elkhorn High boys basketball team came to Plattsmouth on Friday and showed almost from the get-go why they’ll be a force this year in Class B.
The second-ranked Antlers defeated the Blue Devils, 65 to 30.
“We couldn’t get it going, no rhythm at all,” said Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson.
Elkhorn played the type of defense that made it difficult for his players to find passing lanes, he added.
“We knew their 1-3-1 defense would be super tough.”
Plattsmouth got off to a fast start with senior center Hayden Stromsodt scoring two of the first three baskets for a 6-2 lead in the opening two minutes. However, two three-pointers by Elkhorn within a short span tied the score at 8, which was then followed by five more consecutive points for a 13-8 lead with three minutes remaining in the quarter.
Another Stromsodt basket cut the lead to three, but two turnovers led to four more Elkhorn points and eventually the Antlers led 21-10 at the end of the quarter.
Elkhorn senior Gannon Gragert quickly hit a three-pointer to start the second frame and soon the lead increased to 31-10.
Stromsodt stopped the bleeding – temporarily – with a basket underneath to make the score 31-12, but a quick basket by senior Drew Christo got the Antlers running again. At the half, it was 42-15.
Elkhorn’s dominance continued in the second half and eventually the lead was 50-22 before junior guard Sam Campin hit a three for the Blue Devils to make it 50-25. Plattsmouth, though, could only score one more point in the period.
With 6:35 to go, Elkhorn led 56-28 before another basket by Stromsodt made it 56-30.
The Antlers, though, would score the next nine points for the 65-30 finish.
“We knew it would be a tough game,” Tilson said. “We had some moments, but no consistency. We’ll learn from our mistakes.”
On the bright side, Stromsodt shot 100 percent making all five of his field goal attempts and led the Plattsmouth scoring with 10 points.
Elkhorn 21 21 10 13 - 65
Plattsmouth 10 5 11 4 - 30