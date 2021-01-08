Highly-ranked Elkhorn defeats Plattsmouth, 65-30

PLATTSMOUTH – The Elkhorn High boys basketball team came to Plattsmouth on Friday and showed almost from the get-go why they’ll be a force this year in Class B.

The second-ranked Antlers defeated the Blue Devils, 65 to 30.

“We couldn’t get it going, no rhythm at all,” said Plattsmouth head coach Kevin Tilson.

Elkhorn played the type of defense that made it difficult for his players to find passing lanes, he added.

“We knew their 1-3-1 defense would be super tough.”

Plattsmouth got off to a fast start with senior center Hayden Stromsodt scoring two of the first three baskets for a 6-2 lead in the opening two minutes. However, two three-pointers by Elkhorn within a short span tied the score at 8, which was then followed by five more consecutive points for a 13-8 lead with three minutes remaining in the quarter.

Another Stromsodt basket cut the lead to three, but two turnovers led to four more Elkhorn points and eventually the Antlers led 21-10 at the end of the quarter.

Elkhorn senior Gannon Gragert quickly hit a three-pointer to start the second frame and soon the lead increased to 31-10.