Highway 75 widening to start in July

PLATTSMOUTH – The highly-anticipated widening of U.S. Highway 75 from Plattsmouth to Murray is tentatively set to begin this July 1, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

The expansion from two to four lanes (two in each direction) will cover about 7.1 miles, said Marvin Lech, a NDOT construction engineer.

Preparations for the project are moving right on schedule, he added.

“Utility relocations going on right now,” Lech said. “The contractor plans to begin work on July 1.”

This year’s work will focus on the eventual northbound lanes, including the construction of a drainage pipe, a box culvert, temporary concrete and the first phase of bridge work (over Union Pacific railroad tracks in Plattsmouth), he said. Next year will involve grading and paving of the northbound lanes.

The following year, 2023, will involve removing the existing Hwy. 75, then grading and paving what will be the southbound lanes, Lech said.

“There will be no asphalt on the new northbound or southbound Hwy. 75, it will be concrete,” he said.

There will be some new asphalt on side roads, he added.