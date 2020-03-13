Highway 34 improvement work starts March 23

LINCOLN - Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin Mon., March 23, on improvements to U.S. Highway 34 east of Nebraska Highway 50.

The work will start at the junction of those two highway and will proceed eight miles east, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Western Engineering, of Harlan, Iowa, has the $7.39 million contract. Work will include grading, patching, culverts, milling, asphalt overlay, guardrail and seeding.

Traffic will be maintained on Hwy. 34 at all times, the NDOT said. Some culvert locations, however, will have reduced speed zones and concrete protection barriers.

Pilot cars and flaggers will be utilized during grading, patching and asphalt overlay operations. Anticipated completion is fall 2020.

The NDOT remains motorists to drive cautiously through construction zones and to expect delays.

