Highway 34 improvement work starts March 23
View Comments

Highway 34 improvement work starts March 23

{{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN - Weather permitting, work is scheduled to begin Mon., March 23, on improvements to U.S. Highway 34 east of Nebraska Highway 50.

The work will start at the junction of those two highway and will proceed eight miles east, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation.

Western Engineering, of Harlan, Iowa, has the $7.39 million contract. Work will include grading, patching, culverts, milling, asphalt overlay, guardrail and seeding.

Traffic will be maintained on Hwy. 34 at all times, the NDOT said. Some culvert locations, however, will have reduced speed zones and concrete protection barriers.

Pilot cars and flaggers will be utilized during grading, patching and asphalt overlay operations. Anticipated completion is fall 2020.

The NDOT remains motorists to drive cautiously through construction zones and to expect delays.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News