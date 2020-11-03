Historic trail coming to Weeping Water

While people could start anywhere along the route, Jewell recommended beginning along Weeping Water Creek at the cabin site of the area’s first resident – Elam Flower.

There’s parking, plus restroom facilities in the general area, Jewell said.

From there, people can walk to the Weeping Water City Lakes to view a newly-installed lighted fountain to honor early settlers, plus those involved with the city’s historical society.

“It’s more of a floating fountain that shoots water 30 feet into the air,” Jewell said.

Other stops along the way include an early 1950s swinging bridge across Weeping Water Creek that children once used as a quick route to school. People can walk on the bridge, though they would need to turn around since the other side lands on private property, Jewell said.

The trail stops at the site of a former Civilian Conservation Corps headquarters where World War II conscientious objectors were trained for medical duties, in place of bearing arms.

It would later become a prisoner of war camp with up to 120 German soldiers housed there as the war went on.

From downtown, people can walk up 74 tree-lined steep steps to Oakview Cemetery where early settlers are buried.