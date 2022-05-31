Historical museum receives donation from local citizen

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County Historical Society Museum will enjoy extra financial support thanks to the thoughtfulness of a local resident.

Cass County resident Steve Wehrbein donated $500 to the museum during a ceremony this past week. Plattsmouth Community Foundation Fund presented Wehrbein with the Citizen of the Year Award in late April. The award came with a $500 check that he could use to donate to a charitable foundation of his choice.

Margo Prentiss serves as curator of the museum and has been responsible for creating and arranging hundreds of exhibits during her tenure. She told Wehrbein that she and other Cass County Historical Society members were happy about receiving the donation.

“This is something that we really appreciate,” Prentiss said. “We’re grateful that you thought of us.”

Wehrbein said there was no specific area of the museum he was donating the money to. He felt all of the exhibits were worthy of having extra funds.

“It’s up to you where you choose to use it,” Wehrbein said. “I know it’s going to be used well.”

Wehrbein served 16 years as manager of the Cass County Fair and was the former chairperson of the Cass County 4-H Council. He served as president of the Historic Downtown Plattsmouth Association this past year and remains involved with the organization. He has represented District 1 on the Nebraska State Fair Board since 2015.

Cass County Historical Society Museum is located in downtown Plattsmouth and features many exhibits on a range of Cass County topics. It includes permanent displays with many historical items from across the county. There are also temporary exhibits that are changed periodically throughout the year.

