 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Historical Society to hold annual pie sale on Sept. 11 and 12
View Comments

Historical Society to hold annual pie sale on Sept. 11 and 12

{{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH - Even though there won’t be a Harvest Festival this year, the Cass County Historical Society still plans to hold its annual pie sale.

The sale will be Friday and Saturday, September 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main St., Plattsmouth.

Only whole pies will be sold. The price will be $12.

If customers live within three miles of the museum and would like a pie delivered, they can call Sandra Allgeier at 402-298-1398 or Diane Berlett at 402-297-9223 on pie sale days and request delivery. If delivered, the pies are $14.

Those coming to the pie sale will also have an opportunity to see a new exhibit about the history of the Harvest Festival, featuring photographs and memorabilia from the 1930s to the 1960s.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News