Historical Society to hold annual pie sale on Sept. 11 and 12

PLATTSMOUTH - Even though there won’t be a Harvest Festival this year, the Cass County Historical Society still plans to hold its annual pie sale.

The sale will be Friday and Saturday, September 11 and 12, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Cass County Historical Society Museum, 646 Main St., Plattsmouth.

Only whole pies will be sold. The price will be $12.

If customers live within three miles of the museum and would like a pie delivered, they can call Sandra Allgeier at 402-298-1398 or Diane Berlett at 402-297-9223 on pie sale days and request delivery. If delivered, the pies are $14.

Those coming to the pie sale will also have an opportunity to see a new exhibit about the history of the Harvest Festival, featuring photographs and memorabilia from the 1930s to the 1960s.

