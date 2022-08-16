 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
History comes alive on Aug. 27 and 28 in Cass County

  Updated
historical event

A living history event will occur in Cass County on Aug. 27 and 28 featuring history experts portraying famous figures of early American time periods.

 Photo Courtesy Cass County Historical Society/The Journal

PLATTSMOUTH – The Cass County Historical Society in Plattsmouth will host a Living History Timeline Event on Saturday, Aug. 27, and Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Rockhill Windmill Event Center, 5910 Ranch Road, west of Plattsmouth.

Those attending will be able to walk through different eras and hear re-enactors from the Lewis and Clark Expedition, U.S. Army-Fort Atkinson, Mountain Man Era, Oregon Trail and the Civil War.

Hours of the event will be 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 27 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Aug. 28.

The event is free and open to the public.

In addition, the following programs will be presented:

August 27

11 a.m. - “Nebraska: Crossroads of the Western Fur Trade,” presented by Darrell Draper.

4 p.m. - “Nebraska Territory Stories,” presented by David Seay.

August 28

11 a.m. - “George Shannon, youngest member of the Lewis and Clark Expedition,” presented by Bill Hayes.

1 p.m. - “Fight Against Slavery on the Great Plains: The Nebraska Underground Railroad,” presented by Bill Hayes.

2:30 p.m. - “Lewis and Clark: What was their worth – Seaman, York, Sacagawea and Pomp,” presented by Renae Hunt and Saundra Bottger.

Funding for these programs is provided by Humanities Nebraska (HN).

For additional information, contact the historical society at 402-296-4770.

