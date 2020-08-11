History of women's struggle to vote is focus of new museum exhibit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PLATTSMOUTH – In celebration of the centennial of the 19th Amendment that secured women’s voting rights in the United States, the Cass County Historical Society Museum has installed a new exhibit, “Votes for Women: A Portrait of Persistence.”

“It’s the 100th anniversary and that is the importance of this exhibit,” said Margo Prentiss, museum curator.

The poster exhibition explores the complexity of the women's suffrage movement and the relevance of this history to American lives today, she said.

The exhibit was organized by the Smithsonian Institution Traveling Exhibition Service in collaboration with the National Portrait Gallery. The project received support from the Smithsonian American Women's History initiative.

“Votes for Women” provides an opportunity to explore one of the longest reform movements in American history.

“Women started working on the right to vote from about 1860,” Prentiss said.

Based on the National Portrait Gallery's exhibition of the same name, the poster exhibition addresses women's political activism and explores the racism that challenged universal suffrage, Prentiss said.