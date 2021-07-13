History will come alive at special event

PLATTSMOUTH – Ever wonder what it’s like to walk back in time and drop in on some folks from American history that we all learned in school?
Here is the chance.
“A Walk Through Time” will be held on July 24 and 25 at the Rock Hill Windmill Event Center, just a few miles yonder from Plattsmouth.
“It’s an educational/entertainment event,” said Del Hervey, an organizer.
Fellow organizer Butch Bouvier added, “It’s living history at its best.”
It’s a once-in-a-lifetime historical opportunity that’s free for all, they said. And, those who will portray famous figures are historical experts, they added.
“These guys have done it 30, 40 years,” Bouvier said.
Besides various speakers during the two-day trip back in time, there will be five sites on the ground where the public can not only view up close the historical figures, but preferably ask them questions about their lives.
“If you could be there, what would you ask them (historical figures)?” Bouvier said.
One of the sites focuses on the Lewis and Clark Expedition with the crew aboard one of their boats.
A second site will allow the public to meet soldiers from Fort Atkinson.
Another site offers a chance to meet and talk with real mountain men, while a fourth site highlights those who traveled the Oregon Trail.
The fifth and final site focuses on the Civil War.
Among those participating at this site is Phil Lutz, who has been re-enacting the Civil War for 30 years. He is a founding member of the Fremont (Neb.) Pathfinders Re-enacting Organization, which portrays military life from 1846 (Mexican War) to the Civil War era. Group members portray both Union and Confederate soldiers.
Among the speakers will be Darrell Draper with one of his topics being the life of Peter Sarpy.
Another speakers program will involve descendants from the community known as DeWitty, later known as Audacious, which was the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in rural Nebraska. The settlers, including former slaves who had fled to Canada before the Civil War and their descendants, began to arrive in 1906-07, attracted by the 1904 Kinkaid Act’s offer of 640 acres of free land in the Sandhills. Actual descendants of DeWitty re-enact stories of the settlement and its people, accompanied by historic photographs.
The event is co-sponsored by the Cass County Historical Society and the Rock Hill Windmill Event Center, located at 5910 Ranch Road.
“You go eight miles west on Highway 66 to 60th Street, then turn north and go about two miles,” Bouvier said.
Signs along the route will help motorists get there, he added.
“You will go back in time,” Bouvier said. “It’s a living history experience and I think that is important.”
For more information, contact Bouvier at keelboat@longlines.com.