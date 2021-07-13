History will come alive at special event

Another site offers a chance to meet and talk with real mountain men, while a fourth site highlights those who traveled the Oregon Trail.

The fifth and final site focuses on the Civil War.

Among those participating at this site is Phil Lutz, who has been re-enacting the Civil War for 30 years. He is a founding member of the Fremont (Neb.) Pathfinders Re-enacting Organization, which portrays military life from 1846 (Mexican War) to the Civil War era. Group members portray both Union and Confederate soldiers.

Among the speakers will be Darrell Draper with one of his topics being the life of Peter Sarpy.

Another speakers program will involve descendants from the community known as DeWitty, later known as Audacious, which was the largest and longest-lasting African American settlement in rural Nebraska. The settlers, including former slaves who had fled to Canada before the Civil War and their descendants, began to arrive in 1906-07, attracted by the 1904 Kinkaid Act’s offer of 640 acres of free land in the Sandhills. Actual descendants of DeWitty re-enact stories of the settlement and its people, accompanied by historic photographs.

The event is co-sponsored by the Cass County Historical Society and the Rock Hill Windmill Event Center, located at 5910 Ranch Road.