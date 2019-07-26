LINCOLN – Angie Hogue has helped hundreds of Conestoga students over the past decade with her motivating and heartwarming approach to coaching.
She was recognized for her efforts last weekend with one of the most prestigious awards in the state.
Hogue earned the Nebraska Coaches Association Dance Coach of the Year honor. Fellow dance coaches from all corners of the state selected Hogue to receive the award. They took into consideration her years of service to the dance community and the success Conestoga students have had at state contests. NCA officials announced Hogue’s name at a statewide banquet in Lincoln July 21.
Conestoga dance team alumni Reagan Ruffner, Autumn Hardesty and Sophia Svanda said they were thrilled when they heard Hogue had been chosen for the award. They said she had inspired them with her work ethic, integrity and encouraging attitude.
“Angie is such an amazing dance coach not only because she has such a natural skill and talent for dance, but because she is truly so passionate and cares so deeply for our community, our school and for each member of the team,” Ruffner said. “Not only is she passionate about dance itself and wanting to succeed, but she makes every girl on the team feel special, appreciated and supported.
“She has taught all of us over the years that the lessons you can learn and memories you can make from being a part of the Cougarettes dance team is something to be cherished way more than any trophy or medal.”
“She isn’t just a good dance coach, she is an amazing coach,” Hardesty said. “Angie goes above and beyond of the ‘requirements’ of her coaching position. Her inspiring love and passion for dance is something so special about her. She truly cares for every girl that is on her team!
“One thing I loved was that she coached every single dancer individually based on their ability. She made every girl feel special and successful without comparing our dancing abilities.”
“What makes her a good coach first off is her passion,” Svanda said. “She genuinely loves dance, and being around a coach whose excitement about what she’s teaching shines through each practice makes it a lot easier to buy into and share that passion with her. Along with that she takes time to know each dancer’s limits as well as strengths, and is able to help build on the things we are already good at while encouraging us to get out of our comfort zone and try new skills.”
Hogue has helped the Cougarettes become one of the top high school dance programs in Nebraska. Conestoga finished third in the Class C-1 Pom Division and fifth in the Class C-1 Hip Hop Division in 2013, and the team placed fourth in both categories in 2014. CHS followed that with a sixth-place finish in hip hop and a seventh-place mark in the non-tumbling category in 2015.
The Cougarettes then rocketed up the Class C-1 state ladder over the next four years. The team placed third in the High Kick Division and fourth in hip hop in 2016, and CHS captured second-place medals in the Pom Division contest in 2017. Conestoga won back-to-back state championships in the Pom Division in 2018 and 2019, and students claimed a state Hip Hop Division title in 2018. CHS earned silver medals in hip hop in 2019.
Svanda and Ruffner said Hogue has made it a priority to build confidence and self-esteem in every Conestoga dancer. That coaching philosophy has produced quality outcomes both in dancing contests and in the lives of CHS participants.
“The thing I really admire about her is that she not only focuses on producing good dancers but also good people,” Svanda said. “Dance practice often turned into talks about life, and Angie was always checking up on people if someone seemed off and always encouraged us to do the same! She wanted us to be friendly faces in the hallway and overall just role models throughout the school.
“Other things I learned from her include the power of hard work, dedication and positive thinking. She hated for us to use the word ‘can’t’ and encouraged us to work at something until it was achieved.”
“Out of all the things that I have learned from Angie, the most important things I have taken away have been to be positive, to be kind and to never stop believing in yourself,” Ruffner said. “These things don’t just apply to dance, but they apply to life. Because of this, Angie has been such an impactful role model for me over the years and made me not just a better dancer, but a better person. Angie is so deserving of this award and I am so thankful for everything she has done for me!”
Hardesty said Hogue has showed kindness and compassion to students through every hill and valley of their high school lives. She said that approach made a lasting impact on her when she was recovering from two major surgeries as an upperclassman.
“One thing that will always stick with me is how Angie taught me to stay strong and confident at my lowest times,” Hardesty said. “I had to sit out of dance part of junior and senior year due to an injury that required two surgeries. I still went to every dance practice, camp and performance because Angie made me feel included and loved through every minute of recovery. Angie taught me that I still had a purpose and role on our team!”
Former CHS dance team member Whitney Todd said Hogue has been a key member of the Conestoga family for many years. She said local residents were happy to see her earn a state honor for her work and dedication.
“I’m so thankful she builds such strong and confident women in our community,” Todd said. “It’s so fulfilling to see her get recognized for it!”