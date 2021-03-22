Hogue secures state speech championship

Hogue established herself as a state championship candidate with her efforts in the preliminary rounds. She finished at the top of the leaderboard after the preliminaries with a total score of 99. One judge gave her a perfect score of 50 and another awarded her a 49. That allowed her to be one of six students to qualify for the finals.

“Since it was my last year of doing this, I didn’t want to take anything for granted,” Hogue said. “I just took it round by round and did the best speech I could in each round. I knew the best way to reach my goal was just to take it step by step and not look too far ahead.”

Hogue performed in front of three judges in the final round Friday afternoon. Two judges ranked her speech as the best one in the finals, and a third judge gave her a second-place ranking. Her cumulative rank total of four points put her in position to enjoy a happy moment at the awards ceremony.

“They counted down from sixth place, and when the third-place winner was announced, I just looked over at the other person left, who’s one of my good friends,” Hogue said. “We hugged because we knew one of us was going to get second and the other was going to get first.