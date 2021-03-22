Hogue secures state speech championship

KEARNEY – Rylee Hogue has been a golden role model for many Elmwood-Murdock students with her work ethic, integrity and friendly actions.
She won a medal of the same color on Friday by putting those personality traits to positive use in her state speech event.
Hogue secured a golden keepsake with a title-winning performance at the Class C-2 State Speech Meet. She finished in first place in the Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose category during state action in Kearney. She became just the second E-M student to win an Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose title since 1997.
Hogue said she was thrilled to have secured a state championship in her senior season. She took a script based on a Dora the Explorer storyline and created a speech that featured many amusing moments. She spent dozens of hours fine-tuning her performance to reach the top of the state mountain.
“Honestly, it’s very surreal,” Hogue said. “It still hasn’t completely sunk in yet that I won. I’m really, really happy about this. It’s a great award and it’s something that I’m going to treasure for the rest of my life.”
Elmwood-Murdock head speech coach Keri Hogue said she was proud to see her daughter shine in the spotlight of the state stage. Rylee Hogue entered the competition as a district champion and maintained that winning edge from start to finish in Kearney.
“It is both a privilege and a challenge to coach one of your own children,” she said. “Fortunately, it has been way more of a privilege for me. Rylee has grown so much over her high school career as a performer, and it has been an amazing experience to see it firsthand as both her one-act coach and now her speech coach.
“It is still surreal for me to comprehend we not only have a state champion for our program but also in our home. This was a wonderful culminating event for her high school career.”
Rylee Hogue had originally picked out the Dora the Explorer script as a possible framework for an Oral Interpretation of Drama team event, but things fell through for the group just before the competition season started. She picked up the script the Wednesday before the Louisville Invite and molded it into an individual humorous prose speech. She finished memorizing it the night before the competition and earned third place in her event.
Hogue then used hard work to skyrocket up the standings at all of her other meets. She placed second at three contests and won the top prize at four other tournaments during the season. Many of those competitions featured students from schools of all sizes in Nebraska.
“I can’t put an exact number on the amount of hours Rylee has spent on her humorous speech,” Keri Hogue said. “Between her practice times at school, working on her piece at home and the competitions, it would be about 90-plus hours since December.”
Hogue established herself as a state championship candidate with her efforts in the preliminary rounds. She finished at the top of the leaderboard after the preliminaries with a total score of 99. One judge gave her a perfect score of 50 and another awarded her a 49. That allowed her to be one of six students to qualify for the finals.
“Since it was my last year of doing this, I didn’t want to take anything for granted,” Hogue said. “I just took it round by round and did the best speech I could in each round. I knew the best way to reach my goal was just to take it step by step and not look too far ahead.”
Hogue performed in front of three judges in the final round Friday afternoon. Two judges ranked her speech as the best one in the finals, and a third judge gave her a second-place ranking. Her cumulative rank total of four points put her in position to enjoy a happy moment at the awards ceremony.
“They counted down from sixth place, and when the third-place winner was announced, I just looked over at the other person left, who’s one of my good friends,” Hogue said. “We hugged because we knew one of us was going to get second and the other was going to get first.
“My heart was pounding right before they announced it, and when I heard that I would get first place I was bawling my eyes out. I was so happy and I couldn’t believe it.”
Plattsmouth resident and Nebraska City Lourdes student Reed Greger earned second place at state with a cumulative rank total of six. Guardian Angels Central Catholic’s Evelyn Wooldrik was third and Loup City’s Cameron Russell placed fourth.
Hogue said she was grateful for the chance to compete at the state meet in person this year. The 2020 event was cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, and several of this year’s contests took place through computers instead of in school classrooms. In addition to having a chance to secure a medal, the trip to Kearney also allowed her to see friends from all corners of Nebraska.
“It’s hard to choose what my favorite part of speech is, but if I had to choose one thing, it would be getting to compete in a genuinely supportive atmosphere,” Hogue said. “It’s so much fun to be able to do this, because I’ve met lifelong friends who have been really supportive and genuine.”
Hogue became just the second Elmwood-Murdock student in the past 20 years to win a state speech title. Brenna Backemeyer earned the school’s last championship in the Persuasive Speaking category in 2015. Elmwood-Murdock’s other 11 first-place finishes came between 1997 and 1999.
Hogue also became just the second Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose winner in school history. Joel Clements claimed a title in the category for the Knights in 1997.
Hogue’s work ethic, integrity and friendly actions helped her earn a future spot on the school’s Wall of Excellence. Those personality traits also helped her collect a golden souvenir that has remained around her neck for several days.
“I think I’ve taken this off for maybe 30 minutes the whole weekend,” she said with a smile. “It’s a pretty amazing feeling.”