Holiday parade returns in Murdock

MURDOCK – A year after COVID-19 made Fourth of July activities a dud, the community of Murdock seems thrilled that its annual holiday parade was back.

“It’s been a while and we miss it,” said Michelle Chesnut, a local pastor. “It’s so wonderful getting the community together.”

There were no fireworks involved, but it was clear everyone on Sunday had a blast.

“It was a wonderful experience, a great atmosphere,” said Lincoln resident Ginny Prince, who rode in the parade in a three-wheeled vehicle. “I enjoyed it.”

Bruce Stock, the master of ceremonies, said, “It was an excellent turnout. People were ready to come and have a good time.”

That seemed to be the case for sure, as all of Murdock, or so it appeared, stood or sat in lawn chairs up and down Main Street for the return of this long-standing tradition. Folks from elsewhere were no doubt present, also.

A color guard of local veterans led off the 11 a.m. parade, followed by Clifford and Suzanne Stander, the grand marshals, and Miss Elmwood Rylee Hogue.