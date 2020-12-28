Home search warrant lands Union man in jail

UNION – Cass County authorities last week obtained and executed a home search warrant in Union and found various offenses that landed the resident in jail.

The search was made on Dec. 22, said Sheriff William Brueggemann.

The resident of the house, William L. Bescheinen, 40, was found to be in possession of drugs. Inside the residence, drug paraphernalia, firearms and explosive devices were located, according to Brueggemann.

Bescheinen is a convicted felon which prohibits him from possessing firearms and explosive devices, according to Brueggemann.

Bescheinen was transported to the Cass County Jail. A bond had not yet been set as of Monday morning.

