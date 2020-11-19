Honor flight display to arrive in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County residents will have the opportunity to see a traveling display of items from honor flights of local veterans later this month.

The Plattsmouth Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2543 organization will present the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Art Show at the Plattsmouth VFW building from Nov. 27-Dec. 5. It will feature many photographs and other artwork of honor flights from the past decade.

All community members are invited to come to downtown Plattsmouth to view the free exhibit. It will be set up in the ballroom of the Plattsmouth VFW building.

Plattsmouth VFW spokesman Terry Tilson said area veterans were happy to be on this year’s schedule.

“We’re excited about it coming to our VFW,” Tilson said. “It’s going to be a really good display.”

The exhibit will be available for the public to view during the VFW’s normal business hours. The building will open at 4 p.m. each day and will remain accessible through the evening.