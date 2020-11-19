Honor flight display to arrive in Plattsmouth

PLATTSMOUTH – Cass County residents will have the opportunity to see a traveling display of items from honor flights of local veterans later this month.
The Plattsmouth Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2543 organization will present the Stars and Stripes Honor Flight Art Show at the Plattsmouth VFW building from Nov. 27-Dec. 5. It will feature many photographs and other artwork of honor flights from the past decade.
All community members are invited to come to downtown Plattsmouth to view the free exhibit. It will be set up in the ballroom of the Plattsmouth VFW building.
Plattsmouth VFW spokesman Terry Tilson said area veterans were happy to be on this year’s schedule.
“We’re excited about it coming to our VFW,” Tilson said. “It’s going to be a really good display.”
The exhibit will be available for the public to view during the VFW’s normal business hours. The building will open at 4 p.m. each day and will remain accessible through the evening.
The Honor Flight Network has organized all-expenses-paid trips for veterans to Washington, D.C., since 2005. The group has helped 245,178 people travel to the nation’s capital to view many war memorials. These have included veterans from World War II, Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, War in Afghanistan, War in Iraq and other conflicts.
Patriotic Productions of Omaha created the exhibit that will be shown in Plattsmouth. It includes hundreds of photos from the Heartland Honor Flights that took place from 2008-19. A total of 3,466 veterans from 386 Nebraska communities went to Washington, D.C., on the flights.
Tilson said the exhibit will help people remember and reflect on the importance of thanking American veterans for their service. It will be set up in nine large double-sided frames. The frames will be spaced apart in the ballroom to provide social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic.
