Honor Flight exhibit on display at VFW through Saturday

PLATTSMOUTH – Now through Saturday, the public is invited to tour an exhibit reliving the special memories that thousands of area veterans enjoyed during Honor Flights to war memorials in Washington, D.C.

The exhibit is on display during regular open hours at the Plattsmouth chapter of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, 510 First Ave.

Patriotic Productions of Omaha created the free exhibit. It includes hundreds of photos from the Heartland Honor Flights that took place from 2008 through 2019.

More than 3,400 veterans from hundreds of Nebraska communities participated. These included veterans from World War II, the Korean War, Vietnam War, Persian Gulf War, the War in Afghanistan, the War in Iraq and other conflicts.

