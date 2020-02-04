PLATTSMOUTH - Cass County Historical Society's Winter Brown Bag Series begins next Tuesday at 12 p.m.
As always, the series will be held at the society’s museum, 646 Main St. in Plattsmouth.Tabitha Community Outreach and Engagement Coordinator Laura Lea Fossenbarger will present "Hospice is Living."
She will provide educational and inspirational stories in sharing the truth of how hospice can be a beautiful journey for clients, as well as offering tremendous support for families.
The program is free and open to the public. Coffee and cookies will be served.
The next program will be on Feb. 25 with a presentation by Ken Beckman on presidential gravesites.
The brown bag series will continue through May 12. A full list is on the museum's website.
For additional information, contact the museum, 402-296-4770.