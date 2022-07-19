Hot weekend ahead should continue busy pool season

PLATTSMOUTH – A lot of people have apparently found a way to beat the summer heat, according to Liz Glup, Plattsmouth’s city recreation director.

“We’ve had good attendance,” she said.

Glup was referring to those who have sought out relief at Twin Rivers Water Park.

Besides local adults and kids, the pool has attracted groups from elsewhere, including Iowa, she said.

“I feel we’ve gotten an increase from last year,” Glup said. “Everything is running smoothly.”

The water park, 308 S. 18th St., is open seven days a week from 12 noon to 7 p.m.

Its final day is Aug. 7 with hours 12 noon to 5 p.m. It will then reopen from 6 to 8 p.m. for the annual Doggie Day event.

Attendance there should continue to be brisk this weekend considering the forecast.

According to the National Weather Service in Valley, the heat index (what it actually feels like) will be 101 or 102 degrees on Friday and 105 on Saturday.

On Sunday, the heat index should top off at 98 degrees, then dip to 94 on Monday.

“Friday and Saturday are going to be the two hottest days,” said Katie Gross, meteorologist.

The regular temperatures will be in the low- to mid-90s during this period, but that is still above average, according to Gross.

“The normal temperature this time of year is 88 degrees,” she said.

There will be rain chances between Thursday and Monday, but only around 15 to 35 percent, she said.

According to the NWS, people should stay inside with air conditioning if possible.

For those who must work outside, they should take frequent breaks and stay hydrated.

Pets and small children should never be left alone in parked cars with the windows up.

For those going to swimming pools, they should apply sunscreen on them, the NWS said.