House fire forces Louisville family to live elsewhere

LOUISVILLE – A Louisville family has been forced to live elsewhere after their house caught on fire last Thursday afternoon.

According to Jason McClun, local fire chief, his crew was dispatched to the house in the 200 block of West Seventh Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. after the family came home and saw smoke coming out of the structure.

By a mutual agreement, firefighters from Springfield also came, McClun added. He called the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department and PVFD members brought an aerial ladder.

Personnel from Cass County Emergency Management also arrived on the scene.

The fire was in the attic area and after a roof ventilation was created, it took just 15 to 20 minutes to put out the blaze, he said. The cause was “electrical in nature,” McClun said.

There were no injuries, he added.

McClun described the house as unlivable from smoke, heat and water damage.

Fortunately, there was a nearby fire hydrant that had snow shoveled away that made for quicker action for the firefighters, he said.

“It’s a good reminder for people that if you have a hydrant in your yard, dig it out,” McClun said.

