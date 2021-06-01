House fire sends one person to hospital

PLATTSMOUTH – One person was taken to a hospital for precautionary measures from a house fire in Plattsmouth Monday evening.

The fire occurred at 904 Pleasant Drive in Plattsmouth, said Jon Hardy, assistant fire chief.

“We responded at 8:29 p.m. with two chiefs, two engines, two utility trucks, two ambulances (22 fire personnel and six EMS personnel), along with Plattsmouth police and Cass County Emergency Management,” Hardy said.

The fire was limited to a small spot on the living room floor and was largely extinguished on arrival by a neighbor, he said.

“There was moderate smoke throughout the house, which made it necessary to remove the occupant that was in a back bedroom,” Hardy said. “The occupant was carried out by a police officer and a firefighter, and turned over to EMS. The occupant was transported to the hospital for precautionary measures.”

It took about 20 minutes to get the smoke out of the residence and then was turned over to the homeowner, Hardy said, adding that the cause was accidental.

