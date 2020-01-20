PLATTSMOUTH – Area firefighters were busy this past week, especially at two house fires, one in Plattsmouth and the other in Cedar Creek.
More than two dozen firefighters responded to a Plattsmouth house fire on Sunday morning and did quick work in putting it out.
According to the Plattsmouth Volunteer Fire Department, the firefighters responded to a report of a fire within a wall. Upon arrival, an electrical fire was quickly located and extinguished.
Crews worked to check for fire extension and ventilated smoke from the house.
A total of 27 firefighters were on the scene in just seven minutes, the department said.
The occupants were uninjured and were able to stay in the house, according to the department.
Meanwhile, on the evening of Wednesday, Jan. 15, Louisville, Cedar Creek, Plattsmouth, Nehawka and Murray units were dispatched to a working house fire in Cedar Creek. Through the efforts of these departments, the fire was isolated to the one home, according to the Louisville Fire Department.
Crews were on scene for around five hours, the department said. Louisville firefighters reported no injuries.