Hrabik to continue hoops career at Doane

LOUISVILLE – Caleb Hrabik has used his talent and work ethic to help Louisville post many winning numbers on scoreboards during his career.

He will look to add even more success to his basketball resume at Doane University next season.

Hrabik signed a letter of intent Friday morning to play basketball for the Tigers. He was a first-team All-Nebraska Capitol Conference selection as a senior and finished his time at LHS with 822 points and 382 rebounds. He said he was excited about the prospect of wearing Doane jerseys for the next four years.

“The coaches were really interested in what I could do, and they were the first ones that asked me to come play for them,” Hrabik said. “I liked that they wanted me and weren’t hesitant about telling me that. And then when I went to visit there, I really enjoyed the campus and everything the school had to offer. I think it’s going to be a good fit.”

Hrabik said the security of knowing where he would attend college made a big difference in his senior season. He poured in 367 points for the Lions and made 53 percent of his field-goal attempts this past winter. He also had 185 rebounds, 23 assists, 21 steals, seven blocks and 17 pass deflections.