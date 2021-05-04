Hrabik to continue hoops career at Doane

LOUISVILLE – Caleb Hrabik has used his talent and work ethic to help Louisville post many winning numbers on scoreboards during his career.
He will look to add even more success to his basketball resume at Doane University next season.
Hrabik signed a letter of intent Friday morning to play basketball for the Tigers. He was a first-team All-Nebraska Capitol Conference selection as a senior and finished his time at LHS with 822 points and 382 rebounds. He said he was excited about the prospect of wearing Doane jerseys for the next four years.
“The coaches were really interested in what I could do, and they were the first ones that asked me to come play for them,” Hrabik said. “I liked that they wanted me and weren’t hesitant about telling me that. And then when I went to visit there, I really enjoyed the campus and everything the school had to offer. I think it’s going to be a good fit.”
Hrabik said the security of knowing where he would attend college made a big difference in his senior season. He poured in 367 points for the Lions and made 53 percent of his field-goal attempts this past winter. He also had 185 rebounds, 23 assists, 21 steals, seven blocks and 17 pass deflections.
“I didn’t have any stress because I wasn’t trying to impress anybody on the court,” Hrabik said. “It was a big relief to know that I could just play and have fun.”
Hrabik saw limited varsity time as a freshman before stepping into a key role as a sophomore. He finished the 2018-19 campaign with 136 points, 50 rebounds and eight blocks.
Hrabik became one of the cornerstones of the program with 315 points, 145 rebounds, 15 blocks and 17 assists as a junior. He continued that production on both ends of the court as a senior leader. He helped the Lions finish 13-10 in a season that featured many challenges from the coronavirus pandemic.
Hrabik finished his career with 59 assists, 50 steals, 30 blocks and 48 pass deflections. He was also one of the team’s most accurate free-throw shooters over the past four years. He drained 79 percent of his foul shots during his career (151-of-191), and he sank 80 percent of his attempts in his senior campaign (73-of-91).
Hrabik has helped the Louisville community in many other ways as well. He is a Nebraska School Activities Association Academic All-State Award recipient, and he has earned spots on the LHS Honor Roll for his work in the classroom.
Hrabik has been involved in football, basketball, track and field, band and National Honor Society at Louisville, and he has handled many leadership roles in his activities. He is considering majoring in either mathematics or pre-law at Doane.