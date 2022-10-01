 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hughes, Wulff crowned king and queen, team loses to Gross

  Updated
  • 0

PLATTSMOUTH – It was Homecoming for the Plattsmouth Blue Devils on Friday night, but there was little to celebrate as the Omaha Gross Cougars came away with a 45 to 3 victory.

It didn’t take long for Gross to show why it’s one of the best teams in Class B.

The Cougars opened the game by marching 80 yards for a score that came on a touchdown pass less than three minutes gone.

The Blue Devil defense did play tough for a spell after that, including an interception in its end zone to stop another Cougar drive.

But, early in the second quarter, the Cougars returned a fumble into the end zone for a touchdown, followed by another fumble recovery that led to a field goal.

Plattsmouth later kicked a field goal, but trailed 24 to 3 at the half.

The Cougars scored two more touchdowns in the third quarter to put the game away.

The 45 to 3 loss dropped Plattsmouth to 2-4 for the season.

After the game, Tim Hughes and Ciara Wulff were crowned Homecoming King and Queen.

